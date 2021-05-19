After weeks of teasing an exciting event with classic film characters Rambo and John McClane from the Rambo and Die Hard movie franchises respectively, Activision has finally revealed the ‘80s Action Heroes event in three Call of Duty games.
Other than Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile will also see the two legendary characters arriving. Here is everything you need to know about the ‘80s Action Heroes event in CODM, which begins May 20 at 7pm CT.
Bundles
The Die Hard and Rambo bundles can be purchased through the in-game store. Their prices haven’t been revealed yet.
Die Hard Bundle
The Die Hard bundle will have the following items:
- Epic character: John McClane
- Three Epic Blueprints: Two SMGs and one pistol
- Epic frag grenade, parachute, cargo truck, avatar, calling card, and frame.
Rambo Bundle
The Rambo bundle will consist of the following:
- Epic character: John Rambo
- Three Epic blueprints: LMG, assault, rifle, and a knife.
- Epic parachute, avatar, calling card, grenade, tank, and frame.
Guns Blazing game mode
You can still get a chance to play as John Rambo and John McClane in CODM even if you aren’t able to purchase the bundles. The Guns Blazing is a limited-time game mode that will let players take down enemies as the two iconic heroes. The mode will be available from May 20 to June 2.
In this mode, players can transform into Rambo or John McClane. These heroes will have dual-wielded death machines and increased health to give players an edge in battle.
Throwback Throwdown Invitational
In anticipation of the new event, Activision is hosting an invitational event with a prize pool of $20,000. Eight teams from Europe and North America/Mexico each will compete for the title of champions.
It will be streamed on the official Call of Duty: Mobile esports YouTube channel. The Europe invitational will take place on May 22 while North American and Mexican teams compete on May 23.