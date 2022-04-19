Everything we know about the World of Warcraft talent system revamp for Dragonflight￼

Blizzard today unveiled Dragonflight as the upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, and while the expansion brings many new elements to the game, it’s a bit of a reversion in character talents that is turning heads.

That’s right, Blizzard is revamping WoW’s talent system in the new expansion and bringing back talent trees, giving players more character flexibility and customization options. The new talent system is still a work in progress, but developers harped on a few keys today during their announcement.

First and foremost, the game will again have some semblance of a talent tree, and while it will be different from what players experienced in the original iteration of WoW in 2005, it will bring many substantive options for players.

The primary difference between Dragonflight talents and those you might see in Classic is that you will still have to pick a specialization, instead of having three different specialization trees to navigate through.

After picking your spec, you will have two talent trees. One is a broad-stroking tree that includes talents for your class overall. The other will be a specialization-specific tree.

Players will still be able to quickly swap their specializations and talents in the same ways that they have been able to in retail WoW. The game won’t be going back to having relatively costly respec costs that existed early in the game’s history.

Lastly, during a deep dive today, developers added that players in Dragonflight will have an option to save and name different specialization and talent setups. The option to save various character customizations looks to save players time and stress as they bounce between different forms of content like raiding, arenas, and mythic dungeons.