Everything we know about the Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) returned over the weekend with a bang after a five-month break. Just like previous events, 10 teams battled it out to prove their Minecraft skills.

The competition was as fierce as ever with revamped assets and maps, which increased the tournament’s overall production quality. After competing in eight different games, Aqua Axotols featuring HBomb94, Smajor1995, Wispexe, and Solidarity found themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

Aqua Axotols defeated Sapnap’s squad with a 3-0 score in the final game and HBomb94 also became the player with the most MCC titles for his name. With the MCC 14 title, HBomb94 has won the MCC four times, and fans are already looking forward to the next event.

When is the Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15?

As of now, it isn’t clear when Noxcrew is planning to hold the event, but the MCC generally follows a monthly routine when the season kicks off. The date heavily depends on the availability of the players, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Noxcrew organize MCC 15 in June or at the beginning of July.

Like previous events, Noxcrew should start announcing the 10 teams as we get closer to the event. The teams will once again be shuffled with new members, increasing the level of competition.

How to watch the Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15?

If you’d like to have a bird’s-eye view of the full event, tuning into the admin stream will be ideal. You’ll be tuning into the hosts moving around the battlefield from team to team to capture the best part of the action.

If you’re heading into the MCC 15 with a clear favorite in mind, you can also check out their personal streams. Almost all the competitors stream the tournament from their point of views, allowing fans to hear the communication between the teams and feel the excitement when the competition heats up.

Most fans usually start off the tournament on the mainstream and slowly transition into other players’ streams as fewer teams remain in the tournament.

This article will be updated as more details get announced by Noxcrew regarding MCC15.