Epic settles lawsuit with Fortnite leaker Ronald Sykes

Epic Games has settled a lawsuit with games tester Ronald Sykes, who leaked information about Fortnite a few months ago.

In the final judgment issued on Dec. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, both parties reached an agreement. Sykes has been permanently barred from revealing more of Epic’s trade secrets. If he does, he may have to pay damages in the future.

Sykes will also be forced to immediately and permanently destroy any and all copies of any of Epic’s trade secrets in his possession. He can’t help or encourage others to violate Epic’s Terms of Service as he previously did, either.

Sykes signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before taking part in testing Fortnite’s season 11 content in September ahead of its October release. But shortly after taking part in Epic’s testing program, Sykes leaked large amounts of information online about Fortnite Chapter Two.

With one leaker shut down, Epic likely hopes that the lawsuit will dissuade any other data miners from following suit in the future. But Epic is dealing with its own share of lawsuits at the moment as well for the popular pumpkin dance emotes in-game.