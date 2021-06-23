EA acquires Playdemic from Warner Bros. Games and AT&T for $1.4 billion

Electronic Arts has reached a deal with Warner Bros. Games and AT&T to buy Playdemic, the mobile games studio in charge of Golf Clash, for $1.4 billion, EA announced today.

Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company that was founded in 2010 and is most well known for its popular game Golf Clash, which has won several awards, including the BAFTA Games Award mobile category in 2018. Golf Clash is available on iOS, Android, and Facebook and allows players to compete with each other around the world in real time. It’s one of the most successful mobile titles in the U.S. and U.K. and has over 80 million downloads across the world.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as they have grown Golf Clash beyond all expectations into a hit mobile game with tremendous longevity,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. “While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises.”

The acquisition of Playdemic is part of EA’s mobile growth strategy, which focuses on delivering new experiences for its network of nearly half a billion players around the world. The acquisition will add to EA’s mobile portfolio of more than 15 games.

“Playdemic is a team of true innovators, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Electronic Arts family,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts. This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content.”

The executive team at Playdemic has been working together since 2014 and the success with Golf Clash has demonstrated the studio’s ability to develop and operate best-in-class mobile games, according to Playdemic CEO Paul Gouge. “Joining EA, one of the most successful games companies in the world, is an important next step in our journey and we are excited to continue to develop both Golf Clash and new titles as part of the EA family,” Gouge said.

The purchase price for the transaction is subject to “customary adjustments.” It’ll be paid in cash at closing and retained by AT&T.