DreamHack details season 3 Originals lineup, includes multiple FGC events

A mix of new and returning content will surround the award show and tournaments.

DreamHack revealed its season three lineup of DreamHack Originals today, which includes new tournaments, returning shows, and more.

Starting on March 1, DreamHack will launch four shows on DreamHack Tonight hosted by CEO founder Alex Jebailey, esports host Leah “Reinessa” Blake, and producer Kyle “real_gizmo” Konsmo. These 20-minute pieces of content will be aired across four days and feature first looks at new games, talks about entertainment releases, and interviews with players, developers, and more.

Here’s the current lineup for season three:

Mondays: DreamHack Download – “Interviews with anyone and anything gaming.”

Wednesdays: Exploring Esports – “Diving into the top esports with the experts.”

Thursdays: Good Games – “Showcasing videogame releases and updates.”

Fridays: Release Radar – “Highlighting exciting new content outside of gaming.”

Along with those shows, Aaron “Torbin” Linde will host DreamHack plays on Tuesdays and Fridays, where he and a rotating cast of DreamHack-partnered streamers will choose a new game to explore each week. There will be daily prizes and community events for viewers who tune in, with more details coming soon.

Lastly, Jebailey and real_gizmo are organizing multiple tournaments for the DreamHack Community Clash, featuring Killer Instinct, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore in the March lineup. More non-FGC events will be announced soon, but you can sign up for all of the fighting game events on smash.gg right now.

And last, but not least- #TheDreamies returns April 30th for our Second Annual Awards Show



• 20 Unique Game Categories

• 10 Community Categories



Submit nominations here https://t.co/4FViKPLWmq and nominate your favorite content creators & events of 2020! — DreamHack (@DreamHack) February 3, 2021

The entire DreamHack Originals season will culminate on April 30 with the return of The Dreamies award show. You can submit your nominations for categories such as “Best Gaming Charity Initiative” or “Innovative Ideas” on the official DreamHack website.