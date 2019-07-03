The key of team compositions in Valve’s autobattler game Dota Underlords is to have good Alliance combinations with decent units.

If you want to have a strong board, you must know which Alliances are the best to center your team around and which are going to support heroes of that core Alliance. Since items in Underlords only start playing a major role on teams in the late game, the way you build your team until then is essential to winning a match.

For instance, there’s almost no use in running Assassins and Mages together since both are offensive Alliances. You might win a few rounds, but you’ll likely lose to the first tanky board you face. Going for Knights and Warriors might also not be a good idea because you’ll survive a long time every round but will likely lose due to lack of damage to beat your opponent.

Here are a few team compositions you can try to play in your next Underlords match. Some of them are easier to run effectively while others can be situational, but what most of them have in common is that they try to have both good offense and defense.

Assassins and Druids

This build requires eight heroes on your board to be at full force. It takes the offensive power of Assassins and pairs it with the healing capabilities of Treant Protector and Enchantress to make your offense survive longer.

In this build, your Treant Protector is your main tank. Make sure to put him in the front while equipping him with defensive items.

You should avoid getting another Demon as a support hero at all costs since it will deactivate this Alliance bonus because of Queen of Pain.

Core heroes

Treant Protector (Druid/Elusive)

Enchantress (Druid/Savage)

Sand King (Assassin/Savage)

Queen of Pain (Assassin/Demon)

Phantom Assassin (Assassin/Elusive)

Slark (Assassin/Scaled)

Templar Assassin (Assassin/Elusive)

Viper/Bloodseeker/Morphling (Assassins)

Active Alliance bonuses

Six Assassins (All Assassins gain a 10% chance to Critical Hit for 300% Damage.)

Two Druids (The lowest star ally Druid is upgraded a level.)

Three Elusives (All Elusive units gain +20% Evasion.)

Two Savages (Allies gain +10% Attack Damage.)

One Demon (All Demon units gain +50% Pure Damage. Active when you have only one type of Demon unit on the board.)

Support heroes

These heroes are some you can pick to activate a secondary alliance bonus based on the unpaired heroes you have after you get the core eight heroes.

Dragon Knight/Puck if you pick Viper, for Dragon bonus

Enigma/Razor if you pick Morphling, for Primordial bonus

Kunkka if you pick Bloodseeker, for Human bonus (or Heartless if you pick Fall From Grace.)

Variation: You can do something similar with two Druids, six Hunters.

Knights and Trolls

You also need eight heroes to make this build work well and nine to make it optimal. It relies on the tankiness of Knights when they’re grouped together and the damage from a few heroes, especially Troll Warlord, with the maximum Troll bonus.

Core heroes

Abaddon (Knight/Heartless)

Dragon Knight (Knight/Human/Dragon)

Batrider (Knight/Troll)

Chaos Knight (Knight/Demon)

Luna (Knight/Elusive)

Omniknight (Knight/Human)

Witch Doctor (Troll/Warlock)

Troll Warlord (Troll/Warrior)

Shadow Shaman (Troll/Shaman)

Active Alliance bonuses

Six Knights (Knight units take 30% less physical and magic damage and an additional 25% when standing 1 cell away from another Knight.)

Four Trolls (All Troll units gain +65 Attack Speed and other Allies gain +30 Attack Speed.)

Two Humans (All Human units gain a 20% Chance to Silence target for 4 seconds when attacking.) Also works when turned into two Heartless with Fall from Grace (All Enemies suffer -5 Armor.)

One Demon (All Demon units gain +50% Pure Damage. Active when you have only one type of Demon unit on the board.)

Support heroes

Necrophos for both Warlock and Heartless bonus.

Puck/Viper for Dragon bonus.

Variation: Some players also run Warriors and Trolls.

Warriors and Hunters

This is one of the most flexible builds to go for. It relies on the defense of Warriors with the damage from Hunters. You need nine heroes for this, and you can either go six Warriors and three hunters for a defense-heavy build or six Hunters and three warriors for an attack-heavy build. We recommend the latter.

Core heroes

Kunkka (Warrior/Human)

Pudge (Warrior/Heartless)

Doom (Warrior/Demon)

Tidehunter (Hunter/Scaled)

Medusa (Hunter/Scaled)

Windranger (Hunter/Elusive)

Sniper (Hunter/Deadeye)

Drow Ranger (Hunter/Heartless)

Mirana (Hunter/Elusive)

Active Alliance bonuses

Six Hunters (All Hunters have a 35% chance of quickly performing 2 attacks.)

Three Warriors (All Warriors gain +10 Armor.)

Two Heartless (All Enemies suffer -5 Armor.)

Two Scaled (Allies gain +30% Magic Resistance.)

One Demon (All Demon units gain +50% Pure Damage. Active when you have only one type of Demon unit on the board.)

Support heroes

Templar Assassin for Elusive bonus.

Lycan/Omniknight for Human bonus (or additional Heartless bonus if using Fall from Grace.)

Variation: Sometimes also works with six warriors, four trolls.

Scrappy and Inventors

This is a weird and popular build that works under only a few circumstances, but it’s still interesting to try to use. You’ll have one of the strongest early games in your match, though you’ll have a hard time as you approach the mid and enter the later stages of the game.

It relies on the four units that are both Scrappy and Inventors to work. You need six units to reach full force, one of them being tier five Techies. Until you get Techies, this build is incomplete and weak for mid and late game.

The two issues with this build are that it relies on burning your economy in the early game while needing Techies to be decent late game.

Be careful when going for it.

Core heroes

Tinker (Scrappy/Inventor)

Clockwerk (Scrappy/Inventor)

Timbersaw (Scrappy/Inventor)

Bounty Hunter (Scrappy/Assassin)

Alchemist (Scrappy/Warlock)

Techies (Scrappy/Inventor)

Active Alliance bonuses

Six Scrappy (Allies gain +9 Armor and +8 HP Regeneration. Armor and HP are doubled if you start the fight with fewer units than your opponent.)

Four Inventors (All Inventors gain +40 HP Regeneration)

Support heroes

Queen of Pain and Templar Assassin for Assassin bonus.

Enigma/Necrophos/Shadow Fiend for Warlock bonus.

We will update this story as Alliances and heroes change in Dota Underlords.

