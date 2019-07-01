Valve’s autobattler Dota Underlords has been out for a few weeks. The game is still in open beta, but fans of the genre have already picked up the game and started learning a lot about the Dota 2 heroes in it and how they behave.

There are 60 heroes in Underlords grouped into five tiers, with one being the lowest and most common to five being the rarest and strongest. The higher the tier, the higher the level you need to be to see these units and the higher the likelihood of finding rare heroes in Underlords.

But these tiers don’t always show how strong and useful a hero unit is. There are good tier one and underwhelming tier four units, which means this category alone is lacking information on how good a unit is.

That’s why we’ve compiled the Underlords tiered list below of the best heroes based on how good it is to get them in your build. This is based on a list created by players ranked Big Boss for the Underlords.gg website, which means multiple players have ranked the Underlords heroes based on their personal preferences and perception. Even though no tier list is something for you to follow without restrictions, this one is a good resource for you to know where heroes stand in terms of power in Underlords.

Our tier list has a few small adjustments to the ratings that fall into each category. Here’s the list.

Best Dota Underlords heroes

Tier S

These heroes are the strongest units in Underlords. They are strong by themselves and need no item, alliance bonus, or any other condition to work and be impactful on your board. When in doubt, pick one of them, such as Kunkka and his incredible crowd control, or Pudge and his enormous health pool.

Kunkka

Doom

Medusa

Pudge

Tidehunter

Tiny

Dragon Knight

Enigma

Gyrocopter

Tier A

These are great heroes that work well under certain conditions. Some may depend on a specific item, while others are key pieces for an Alliance combo. Regardless of what they need, they can dominate a match if you get what they need, and they’re still solid even without these conditions. It’s like Slark with lifesteal, or a Crystal Maiden surviving long enough to enable your magic damage dealers.

Troll Warlord

Lich

Slark

Wind Ranger

Razor

Sniper

Crystal Maiden

Disruptor

Beastmaster

Lone Druid

Treant Protector

Keeper of the Light

Abaddon

Chaos Knight

Sand King

Necrophos

Terrorblade

Tier B

These are good heroes that you should use under two or more conditions since they might be lackluster when used alone. Even with the right item or Alliance combo, they’re not as amazing as a Tier A unit, but they’re good choices and might be important to enable a few strategies. Puck and Viper, for instance, aren’t that great, but they’re needed to enable the Dragon Alliance buff for Dragon Knight, a Tier S unit. When they do so, they also get a bit better than when used as standalone units.

Techies

Luna

Alchemist

Templar Assassin

Bloodseeker

Drow Ranger

Lycan

Batrider

Omniknight

Bounty Hunter

Lina

Queen of Pain

Juggernaut

Witchdoctor

Puck

Viper

Phantom Assassin

Anti-Mage

Tinker

Slardar

Clockwerk

Nature’s Prophet

Timbersaw

Tier C

These are below-average units that you should avoid whenever you can. They might be acceptable if you need them to trigger synergies or if they’re an early-game alternative, but don’t spend too much gold on leveling them up to three stars. Sell them as soon as you have a better hero to fill their role.

Enchantress

Tusk

Mirana

Morphling

Axe

Shadow Shaman

Venomancer

Warlock

Tier D

These are units that would only work in extremely situational cases, which means they’re bad in every other case. Arc Warden, for instance, may only work with a few combinations of items and team composition while still having inconsistencies that can cost you a match.

Ogre Magi

Arc Warden

We’ll keep this story up to date with Dota Underlords patches.