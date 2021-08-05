Deals on Apex Legends toys and collectibles

Apex Legends launched in 2019 and remains one of the most popular multiplayer Battle Royale games to date. Given its popularity among players, Apex Legends has a wide range of licensed collectibles and toys.

These accessories include action figures, coins, and costume accessories, among other goodies. To save you the trouble of finding these online, we’ve compiled the best Apex Legends toy and collectible deals, so you can spend more time playing Apex and less time hunting for deals.

Specifications This is a replica of the Wingman, one of the most reliable weapons in Apex Legends. The plastic toy gun features silver detailing that helps bring it to life.

Specifications This figurine shrinks down Apex Legends‘ Bangalore into a small collectible that fits any room with its iconic Funko Pop! style.

Specifications This Revenant action figure is a collectible with multiple detailed accessories. The package includes a Death Totem, interchangeable Spear Hand, and Longbow DMR.

Specifications The Wraith action figure includes accessories like the Prowler Burst PDW, RE-45 Auto pistol, and P2020 pistol, making it a perfect choice for Apex Legends fans and collectors.

Specifications The collectible plush comes with an Easter Egg of its own and includes a QR code on the tag linking to Apex Legends content. It is made from soft, premium fabrics, making it a fan favorite.

Specifications Bangalore was the first Funko Pop! deal on the list, and she’s in good company. This Pop! figure of Lifeline even includes her D.O.C. Heal Drone.

Specifications The Pathfinder’s Quest is a 208-page art and lore book published by Dark Horse Books. It explains the rich history of Apex Legends and the story about the characters who are in it.

Specifications This superb collectible displays Wraith in a dynamic in-game pose with a portal molded from transparent resin.

Specifications The accessory pack contains detailed in-game items, including die-cast weapons, grenades, and a two-sided Legend banner card. The pieces of equipment inside are a surprise and blind-packed for the collectors to try their luck.

Specifications This is a digital code for Apex Legends which you can use to customize your in-game character. Players can also purchase a battle pass through the in-game store using these coins.

With the Apex Legends toy and collectible deals we’ve covered here, we hope you found a new way to fuel your fire for all things Apex!