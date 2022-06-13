DAZN to broadcast BLAST’s CS:GO tournaments to over 100 territories

BLAST, the tournament organizer of major CS:GO circuit BLAST Premier, has entered a media rights partnership with DAZN Group.

The deal will see DAZN broadcast BLAST Premier to over 100 of its territories, both live and on-demand, including the U.S., U.K., and Japan, thus effectively expanding BLAST’s broadcast reach around the world. The partnership between the two companies will kick off this week with the BLAST Premier Spring Final, a $425,000 tournament held in Lisbon, Portugal that will run from June 15 to 19.

Aside from the 2022 BLAST Premier Spring Final, DAZN will get to broadcast BLAST Premier’s five remaining tournaments of the year, which includes the Fall Final and the World Final in December, the most important event of the circuit.

“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s biggest and most respected sports streaming services in DAZN,” BLAST’s VP of distribution and programming Alexander Lewin said in a press release. “Our overarching aim is always to ensure BLAST Premier is available and accessible in as many regions around the world as possible, this partnership is helping us to achieve that goal with BLAST now broadcast in 154 territories and in 25 languages. Our partnership with DAZN in over 100 markets is testament to the current global demand for BLAST Premier and the high production quality.”

DAZN has grown over the past year and become a well-known product for sports fans around the world. The company broadcast over 27,000 sporting events last year to more than 200 countries and territories, according to the press release. DAZN sees esports as a “fast-growing market” and thinks BLAST Premier is a great fit for its product.

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will feature FaZe Clan, ENCE, Natus Vincere, G2, Vitality, BIG, OG, and paiN Gaming fighting for their share of the $425,000 prize pool in Lisbon, Portugal.