Dafran might stream again this weekend

Let's Grow!!!

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

There is only so much work one person can put in on the farm in a day, but Daniel “Dafran” Francesca is working around that limit by potentially making a return to streaming this weekend. 

The former Overwatch and VALORANT pro left behind his full-time streaming career in June to go and seek out “an education, that has to do with growing fruits, vegetables and etc.” But as part of that announcement, he did say he would occasionally come back to stream for fun. 

As if to feed into the farming memes even further, Dafran is planning to come back and stream Farming Simulator at some point this weekend. There is no set time, but the community is already celebrating his return, even if it is only for a single stream before he returns to learning about agriculture. 

In a post on Sept. 8, a Denmark farm named Økotopen showcased an image of Dafran working, stating that he “has a big dream of growing organic vegetables and making a living from it.” He is currently specializing in organic vegetables and home delivery, according to the farm’s website

Daniel her på billedet har en stor drøm om at dyrke økologiske grøntsager og komme til at leve af det – han har indtil nu været kendt som @dafrandude professionel gamer, men grøntsagerne og naturen hiver og kalder i ham og som han sagde idag ‘hvor er det bare fedt at kunne gå udenfor hver dag’ – det var præcis det samme jeg sagde da jeg startede ud.. nogle gange er det de mest simple ting i verden der får os til at få perspektiv i livet. Daniel skal være i praktik hos mig nogle dage i ugen, hvor min vigtigste opgave bliver at give ham så meget med i rygsækken som muligt – han har en rigtig god energi og gåpåmod og jeg er sikker på at han kommer til at nå hans drøm💚 Daniel in the picture has a big dream of growing organic vegetables and making a living from it – he has until now been known as @dafrandude professional gamer, but the vegetables and nature pull and call in him and as he said today 'it's just awesome to be able to go outside every day '- that was exactly what I said when I started out .. sometimes it's the simplest things in the world that make us gain perspective in life. Daniel will be an intern with me a few days a week, where my most important task will be to give him as much in the backpack as possible – he has a really good energy and drive and I am sure he will achieve his dream 💚 #markedshage #levlivet #dafran #dyrkdinegenmad #lokaleråvarer #kjøkkenhage #marketgardening

Dafran only played a single season in the Overwatch League despite being part of a legendary competitive stack with Selfless Gaming in the early days of the game’s competitive scene. He became a streamer for the Atlanta Reign after retiring from the team and competed in several VALORANT events earlier this year. 

Hopefully, Dafran will pop back onto socials and stream every few weeks, keeping his audience entertained while talking about everything he has learned and experienced in his time interning on the farm.