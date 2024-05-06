Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA or an FPS?

When it comes to game genres, there tend to be strictly visible lines between them. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, blurs the lines between MOBA and FPS genres, making fans wonder where it truly belongs.

If we were to take Blizzard Entertainment’s word for it, Overwatch 2 would be categorized under the team-based shooter genre, practically making it an FPS title. However, there’s much more to discuss and consider while deciding Overwatch 2’s true genre.

Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA?

Choose your side. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So, is Overwatch 2 a full-fledged MOBA? The answer isn’t a simple yes or no. Here’s why:

Overwatch 2 retains the key features of an FPS. You have direct control over your hero and rely on your aim to eliminate opponents from a first-person perspective. Also, there are no minion waves, lanes to manage, or towers to defend, unlike traditional MOBAs.

At the same time, Overwatch 2 borrows heavily from MOBAs. Hero selection is crucial since each character features unique abilities that impact team strategy and require coordination. These abilities extend beyond just dealing damage. They can offer crowd control, healing support, and defensive buffs—elements that can be found in MOBAs.

Overall, Overwatch 2 isn’t a pure MOBA because it lacks defining characteristics like minion waves and base destruction. Still, it injects substantial MOBA elements into the FPS formula. Overwatch 2 carves its own niche as a unique hybrid, offering a strategic, team-based shooter experience that incorporates elements from both genres.

As a player, it also feels like Blizzard has also been pushing the MOBA side of Overwatch 2 further, especially in recent years. Many new heroes focus on close-range combat, and new game modes are more teamfight-focused than ever. Personally, I think Overwatch 2 used to be a more strategic shooter game, but it’s more teamfight-centric these days.

My opinion on this comes from a more casual standpoint, though. Competitive Overwatch 2 matches still feature a decent level of strategizing. Regardless of its nature, Overwatch 2 is still a competitive title, so using the best Overwatch 2 settings to increase your FPS in the game should give you an edge, and your personal performance tends to be what matters the most at the end of the day.

