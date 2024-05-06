What are leaver penalties in Overwatch 2?

Leaving an Overwatch 2 match calls for a punishment to discourage players from abandoning games, and that’s where leaver penalties come into play.

While most of us try to avoid leaving a match in Overwatch 2 as much as possible, there will come a time when you won’t have another choice. A couple of months ago, when I was late-night queueing to increase my Overwatch 2 rank, I constantly ran into a toxic player who would grief due to the tiniest triggers. Getting matched with this player on my team for the third time was too much for me, so I ended up leaving the match, accepting my punishment.

Overwatch 2 leaver penalties for competitive play

Think twice before leaving an Overwatch 2 match. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Leaving a competitive Overwatch 2 match, in most cases, results in a 15-minute penalty. However, This punishment will gradually increase if you continue to leave matches. The following list covers all the punishments you may receive depending on how many games you leave out of your most recent matches:

Leaving one competitive match — 15 minute penalty

Leaving two competitive matches — Two hour penalty

Leaving three competitive matches — Eight hour penalty

Leaving four competitive matches — 20 hour penalty

Leaving five competitive matches — Competitive season ban

Leaving ten competitive matches — Competitive season ban

Overwatch 2 leaver penalties for unranked modes

Know the consequences before leaving. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unranked Overwatch 2 modes could be less serious overall, but leaving is still punished since it’ll disrupt the gaming experience of the other players in your matches. Leaving an unranked Overwatch 2 often results in a warning, but this punishment will also increase depending on the number of matches you leave in your last 20 games.

Leaving one unranked match — Warning

Leaving two to three unranked matches — Five minute penalty

Leaving four to five games — 20 minute penalty

Leaving six to nine games — Four hour penalty

Leaving more than 10 games — 48 hour penalty

