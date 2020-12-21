Cox raises over $42,000 for Cure Rare Disease with Elite Gamer Holiday Charity Fortnite Tournament | Dot Esports

This article is proudly sponsored by Cox Communications.

December is often referred to as the season of giving, which means it’s the perfect time to give back by running charity events to support a good cause.

That’s exactly what leading telecom company Cox did with its Elite Gamer Holiday Charity Tournament earlier this month. Cox raised over $42,000 for non-profit biotechnology company Cure Rare Disease (CRD) with the help of more than 5,000 Fortnite players.

The event included industry influencers like Stretch, Illest, Arab, Sayt, and more all competing in a Duos tournament where every elimination earned each team a point. The higher a team placed, the more points they could get in each round, up to 25 for a Victory Royale.

Professional players and casual gamers clashed throughout the event while aiming to complete various challenges, such as winning the entire tournament, getting the most eliminations, best placement, longest team alive, and most points earned in a single game.

Teams who placed in the top five were rewarded with $5,000 in cash prizes along with bonuses like Respawn chairs and an Asus Bundle Package including an Rt Ax82U, Scope Keyboard, Gladius II Core Mouse, and a Sheath BLK Mousepad.

“On behalf of Cure Rare Disease, we are so grateful for Cox’s generosity and partnership in being the title sponsor for the holiday charity tournament and for Practice Server who executed the event flawlessly,” said Rich Horgan, founder and president of CRD. “Moreover, I’m grateful for the generosity of the entire Fortnite community who participated across the board. We entered the esports space earlier this year as a virtual means to raise awareness of rare disease among the esports population while helping to reach our fundraising goals.”