Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three update is here. Tokyo Escape will introduce two new maps, weapons, a mode, perk, and more to the game.

To hop into the new season, simply open the game and download the in-game update on Android devices. If you aren’t able to do this, however, you can download the APK and OBB files manually and start enjoying the new season.

Download links

How to download the Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three update

Once you’ve downloaded the two files, locate them in your phone’s storage.

Simply click on the APK file to start the installation process. The installer may prompt you to enable the installation of apps from unknown sources.

For the OBB file, cut it to this location: Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter

You can now open the game and start playing CODM’s third season. You may have to download an additional in-game patch update before the game launches, though.

The new maps which have arrived with this season are Oasis and Coastal with the latter being a CoD: Mobile exclusive. Other features in this update include the new SMG (PP19 Bizon), handgun (Renetti), operator skill (Bull Charge), perk (Overclock), battle royale class (Spotter), and the sticks and stones mode.