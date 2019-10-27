CoD Mobile now displays lucky draw odds following player complaints

Earlier in the week, Call of Duty: Mobile fans voiced their concerns that Activision was not transparent regarding micro transactions in the game.

Real odds of the lucky draw and crate were not revealed, although it stood on the edge of the rules of Android and iOS stores. Several data miners then revealed the real odds for potential rewards.

Today, the odds appeared on CoD Mobile. In the lucky draw page, you can now click on “More Information” to see the probabilities, as well as those of the crates. The publisher also outlines that the cost and the odds increase simultaneously at each draw.

Here are the real odds of the lucky Draw for the first iteration, according to Activision:

Purple Weapon Card*1: 25.67 percent

Season Weapon Crate*1: 15 percent

HS0405 – Trick-or-Treat Camo: 12 percent

Backpack Hallowmas: 12 percent

MSMC and Knife Hallowmas: 10 percent

ATV Hallowmas: Nine percent

XPR-50 Hallowmas: Five percent

Outrider Skeleton: 1.25 percent

AK47 Pumpkin Head: 0.08 percent

This story may not end here, because the PUBG Mobile community is now reacting to the changes that the CoD Mobile players forced into Activision. Fans of the mobile battle royale are now asking for the same transparency that lies on the same business model: micro-transactions for randomized items.