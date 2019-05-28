Clash Royale League West will begin on May 29

Clash Royale League (CRL) West 2019 will begin on May 29. The top 12 teams from NA, EU, and LATAM will battle it out for the first place.

Unlike last season, this year the Clash Royale league will have one Western region which will include teams from NA, EU, and LATAM. The two other regions are China and Asia. The year has been divided into two splits—Spring and Autumn. Supercell is aiming to create a consistent format across all three regions with this move.

CRL West will have 12 well-known teams this time. These include:

Complexity Gaming Cream Esports Dignitas Fnatic Immortals Team Liquid Misfits NRG Esports Pain Gaming Team Queso SK Gaming Tribe Gaming

The spring split will commence from tomorrow and even though we still do not have an official schedule, it’s expected to run for over a month.

The matches will be played in the OGN Super Arena in Los Angeles. All games will be live-streamed on the Clash Royale Esports channel on Youtube.

In addition to the merging of North America, Europe, and Latin America into one region, this year’s CRL will also see another major change. The broadcast orientation for the games will shift from portrait to the traditional landscape mode.

The complete schedule for the games will be revealed tomorrow as the spring split commences. The top three teams from the split will be selected for the World Cyber Games 2019 which will be held between July 18 and 21 at the Qujiang International Conference Center in Xi’an, China.



