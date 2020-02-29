Christian Pulisic, still out injured, plays some Fortnite with Ninja

One of the top soccer stars in the U.S. teamed up with popular streamer Ninja to play Fortnite today.

The pair and Fortnite pro Reverse2k played briefly together during a short stream. Pulisic and Ninja apparently met just a few months ago, according to a tweet by Ninja from November.

Pulisic, who plays for English club Chelsea and the United States national team, been out with an adductor muscle injury since Jan. 1. The injury has taken longer than expected to heal, with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard even saying he expected Pulisic to have returned by now.

At just 21 years old, Pulisic is arguably the brightest star in American soccer in decades. After playing for Borussia Dortmund a few years, Pulisic became the most expensive American player when Chelsea paid a £64 million transfer fee to get him.