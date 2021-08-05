Can you stream Fortnite’s Rift Tour event on Twitch and YouTube? | Dot Esports

Here's how you can avoid getting a DMCA takedown notice this weekend.

Ariana Grande is making her way to Fortnite this weekend for the Rift Tour spanning Aug. 6 to 8, offering plenty of content for gamers to sink their teeth into.

But given the state of DMCA and copyright issues in the online content creation space, it makes sense that many streamers on Twitch and YouTube might be reluctant to get involved in this weekend’s festivities.

For instance, last year during Fortnite’s Galactus event in December, many streamers muted their in-game broadcast mid-event because of copyrighted music by AC/DC that started playing during a scene.

Though many content creators might avoid streaming the event for fear of having copyright-related action taken on them, Epic Games has laid out how streamers on both YouTube and Twitch can approach streaming the event.

YouTube

If you’re a part of Fortnite’s Support-A-Creator (SAC) program, you’ll be allowed to stream the Rift Tour event and post videos to your YouTube channel without having to worry about getting into any trouble.

Support-A-Creator members will be allowed to share Rift Tour content without losing any monetization on their channel for seven days and “no takedown notifications should occur afterward” as long as they have their YouTube and Support-A-Creator accounts linked.

The only advice Epic gave to YouTubers regarding the event is to make sure that content posted to the platform is uploaded as Unlisted or Public. Videos that are posted as Private “could receive a monetization claim.”

Content creators who aren’t a part of SAC will still be allowed to share their experience on YouTube. But they can’t monetize it. Only SAC members can monetize Rift Tour content on YouTube.

Twitch

Streaming the Rift Tour on Twitch will be trickier and put you in some murkier waters compared to those using YouTube.

Epic said yesterday that it “cannot prevent” content from getting the attention of Twitch’s copyright detection.

Though you hypothetically can stream the Rift Tour event on your Twitch channel, Epic recommends that Twitch streamers mute their VODs or turn off VODs/clips to avoid getting any strikes on their account.

Epic did not give any suggestion about whether you should mute in-game sounds during your stream.

Dot Esports has reached out to Twitch for comment about how streamers should approach broadcasting the event. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.