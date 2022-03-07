Can you get Dusk Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go?

Rockruff is one of several Pokémon from the Alola region added to Pokémon Go as part of the new Welcome to Alola event, and with it comes multiple forms of its evolution—Lycanroc.

The Rock-type Puppy Pokémon can evolve into one of three different Lycanroc forms, all with different stats and access to certain moves the others wouldn’t have.

From the start, players can evolve their Rockruff into both Lycanroc Midday and Lycanroc Midnight, the standard evolutions that have always been included. However, the Lycanrock Dusk form is not currently available in Pokémon Go.

Related: How to evolve Rockruff into Midday, Dusk Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go

Lycanrock Dusk was not originally included in Sun and Moon, only being added in sequel games Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It also has much more specific evolution requirements than both the Midday and Midnight forms.

Instead of simply being evolved at a specific time of day, Lycanrock Dusk needs you to evolve a Rockruff that has the ability Own Tempo between the hours of 5pm and 6pm in Ultra Sun or 5am and 6am Ultra Moon.

This will be another instance of Niantic having to shift requirements to match Pokémon Go’s mechanics, but that will have to wait until it actually is added to the game.