Can Fomantis and Lurantis be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Generation seven Pokémon are slowly being added to Pokémon Go via the Season of Alola and various events themed around the region’s islands and locations.

Following everyone’s adventures on Melemele Island, Niantic is taking players to Akala Island and the location of one of its Island Trials—Lush Jungle.

Lush Jungle houses many Pokémon you would expect to find in a jungle habitat, including Sudowoodo, Ferroseed, Paras, and more. And even though there are a few notable exceptions that will likely be added to the game in future updates, Fomantis is making its debut as part of this event.

Fomantis and its evolution Lurantis play a big role in Sun and Moon’s story when you reach Lush Jungle, being the core Pokémon featured in that specific trial. And now, players can catch the Grass and Bloom Sickle Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

But if you were hoping to run into a Shiny Fomantis right away, you’re likely going to be waiting for a while.

Are Fomantis and Lurantis Shiny in Pokémon Go? Where can you find them?

Fomantis is appearing more frequently in the wild during the Lush Jungle event and will continue to spawn after the event ends. But you will not be able to catch a Shiny Fomantis at this time, which also means you can’t obtain a Shiny Lurantis.

Niantic tends to introduce new Pokémon without their Shiny forms available initially, saving those Shiny variants for future events to drum up more engagement and excitement. Until that time comes, Shiny Formantis and Lurantis are off the table in Pokémon Go.