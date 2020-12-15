Call of Duty: Mobile will release in China on Dec. 25

More than a year after being released globally, players in China will be able to play Call of Duty: Mobile from Dec. 25, according to Senior Analyst at Niko Games Daniel Ahmad.

The main reason for this delay in the release could be China’s strict regulation laws. CoD: Mobile got the approval for release in the country just last August, according to the South China Morning Post. Since then, Activision has been promoting the game heavily, even roping in popular Taiwanese singer Jay Chou to endorse it.

The official release date for Call of Duty Mobile in China has been confirmed for December 25. More than 55m pre-registrations so far. https://t.co/QPmpQNFzTJ pic.twitter.com/yzuAAGFNMM — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 14, 2020

The hype for the game in the Asian country is undoubtedly high. It has already crossed 55 million pre-registrations.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been developed by Tencent in a partnership with Activision. Activision’s president, Rob Kostich said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call last month that they see a lot of potential for CODM in China.

It is still unclear how the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile will work with the global one. There are already two versions of Call of Duty: Mobile, one published globally by Activision and the other by Garena in Southeast Asia. While these two games get updates at the same time, players can’t play together between these versions. We could see something similar with CODM in China.