Call of Duty: Mobile BR Worlds Invitational unveiled with $100,000 prize pool

Activision has revealed the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale (BR) World Invitational featuring a $100,000 prize pool. It will happen on Oct. 9 and 10 across four regions around the world.
The invitational is a part of the second-anniversary celebrations in CoD: Mobile, and it will be played on the newly-released Blackout map. Oct. 1 marked two years since the global release of the first-person shooter game.
The event has been split into four regions: APAC, Europe, Latin America, and North America. CoD: Mobile streamers from each region will play with “other familiar streamers” in this duos tournament.
The exact prize pool for each region hasn’t been revealed. The money has likely been evenly split with each region awarding $25,000. The list of streamers who will compete in each region hasn’t been revealed either.
All matches will be broadcasted on the official Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube channel. The schedule for the BR Worlds Invitational is:
Oct. 9
- APAC: 2am CT onwards
- Europe: 9am CT onwards
Oct. 10
- LATAM: 2pm CT onwards
- North America: 6pm CT onwards