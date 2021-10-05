Call of Duty: Mobile BR Worlds Invitational unveiled with $100,000 prize pool

The duos tournament will happen in four regions around the world.

Activision has revealed the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale (BR) World Invitational featuring a $100,000 prize pool. It will happen on Oct. 9 and 10 across four regions around the world.

The invitational is a part of the second-anniversary celebrations in CoD: Mobile, and it will be played on the newly-released Blackout map. Oct. 1 marked two years since the global release of the first-person shooter game.

The event has been split into four regions: APAC, Europe, Latin America, and North America. CoD: Mobile streamers from each region will play with “other familiar streamers” in this duos tournament.

🏆Welcome to the 1st ever #CODMBRWorlds Invitational! 🎉In celebration of #CODMobile 2nd Anniversary, we're kicking off the ultimate Duos tournament on the Blackout map from 10/9 – 10/10! 🤩Watch your favorite streamers battle it out for the $100K Prize 👉 https://t.co/vLPsO7A1T5 pic.twitter.com/ObjxZ1W5oI — Call of Duty: Mobile India (@CODMobileIN) October 4, 2021

The exact prize pool for each region hasn’t been revealed. The money has likely been evenly split with each region awarding $25,000. The list of streamers who will compete in each region hasn’t been revealed either.

All matches will be broadcasted on the official Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube channel. The schedule for the BR Worlds Invitational is:

Oct. 9

APAC: 2am CT onwards

Europe: 9am CT onwards

Oct. 10