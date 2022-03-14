Brazilian streamer goes from unranked to Master in League solo queue in one sitting

Nicklink, a Brazilian streamer who mostly plays League of Legends, may call himself a solo queue master moving forward.

He came up with a challenge on Friday, March 11 that consisted of going from unranked to Master in League solo queue in just one stream. It took Nicklink a total of 60 hours and 31 minutes to get there. Throughout the course of the challenge, he never slept and only stopped gaming to eat and go to the bathroom.

60 HORAS / 3 DIAS SEM PAUSAS E SEM DORMIR = UNRANKED AO MESTRE pic.twitter.com/WVqx4snvsv — nick (@nicklinkk) March 14, 2022

This journey saw Nicklink play 90 League solo queue matches, 75 of which he played with Jax, his main champion. The Brazilian finished the run with a win rate of 78 percent, according to OP.gg, and aside from Jax, he also played with champions such as Tryndamere, Fiora, and Irelia once. On top of that, Nicklink won 18 games in a row while he was still playing in lower Elos, according to Brazilian outlet Mais Esports.

In his own words after the challenge was accomplished, Nicklink revealed how hard it was to keep playing. The Brazilian tried it “one or two times” before, but gave up after around 30 hours of consecutive play. This time, however, he was determined to do it and came up with this idea to celebrate his birthday on Friday, March 11.

As you could imagine, both his viewers and fans on Twitter have praised Nicklink for his accomplishment. But there were some fans who raised concerns about playing and streaming for so long like he did without sleeping. Nicklink also acknowledged that this was not the best for his body after the challenge was finished.