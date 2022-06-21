Blizzard starts pre-orders for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Blizzard kicked off pre-order availability for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight today after initially refraining from doing so when the expansion was revealed in April.

In the past, the publisher has used BlizzCon and reveal events to promote pre-orders for upcoming expansions. But this time, Blizzard held off on starting pre-orders, or even announcing a release timeline, when the game was revealed a couple of months ago.

Now, however, players can go to the battle.net shop online to pre-purchase the game’s three different editions. Additionally, the Blizzard gear store has a collector’s edition that players can pre-order.

The digital products range in price from $49.99 to $89.99, including a Base, Heroic, and Epic edition of Dragonflight. The different editions come with a variety of cosmetics and perks.

Related: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion set for 2022 release

The Base edition of Dragonflight comes with access to the game on release and a Drakks pet as a bonus that is only available until the game officially launches. The game doesn’t have an official launch date yet, but the pre-purchase webpage indicates that it will come before the end of 2022.

The Heroic edition of the game comes with the Drakks pet as well as a Murkastrasza pet, level 60 character boost, and Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount. This edition costs $69.99, $20 more than the Base edition, but the inclusion of the character boost can be seen as valuable because on its own, a level 60 boost would cost $60.

The Epic edition has everything from the Heroic edition as well as a Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect, Diadem of Spell-keeper head transmog, Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five colors, and 30 days of game time. The retail price of 30 days of playtime is typically around $15.

The Epic edition Collector’s Set on the Blizzard gear store includes everything from the Epic edition as well as a hardback art book, five collector’s pins, and a thematic mousepad. It can be purchased for $129.99.