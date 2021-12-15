Blizzard Entertainment games experiencing outages on Dec. 14 due to DDoS attack

Multiple games published by Blizzard Entertainment that run through the Battle.net client, including Overwatch and Hearthstone, experienced outages late on Dec. 14 due to a confirmed distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Intermittent outages and bugs began around 9:45pm CT. A tech support poster on the Overwatch forums, run by Blizzard Entertainment, confirmed that server issues would possibly disrupt players. At the time, the cause of the issues was unknown and the post was limited to Overwatch and, specifically, warning players to avoid competitive mode as to not incur penalties for leavers.

At 10:37pm CT, the tech support liaison confirmed a DDoS attack was the cause of the outages. Users on social media and Blizzard forums have confirmed they are experiencing issues logging on to games like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As of 10:54pm CT, the Battle.net launcher itself states the system is under a DDoS attack and warns about disconnections and high latency for players.

This story is developing.