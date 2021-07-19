Best iPad Deals | July 2021

An iPad for every need.

ipad deals
Image via Apple

Finding the right iPad for the right price depends on your needs. IPads are used for everything from gaming to GPS navigation to reading and sharing photos and can even be used as a laptop replacement. For instance, the inexpensive iPad Mini offers extra portability, while the high-end iPad Pro excels for gaming. Do you need one just to read and check emails? Then a more affordable model is enough.

Whatever you require, we have a deal for you. Our list includes different models, their specs, sizes, and why we recommend them.

Apple iPad Pro

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
This iPad Pro features Apple’s next-level performance hardware, the M1 chip. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display provides high quality-image with True Tone, ProMotion, and P3 wide color. 
Why We Recommend
  • Long-lasting battery
  • High resolution
  • High performance
Today’s Best Deals
Save $50 (5%) on Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (2nd Generation)

Image by Apple via Best Buy
Specifications
The 2nd Generation iPad Pro is a more powerful version of the product thanks to its eight-core processor. The A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine is the key to this model’s high performance. It also comes with four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones.
Why We Recommend
  • Four-speaker audio
  • High resolution
  • High performance
Today’s Best Deals
Save $100 (12.5%) on Best Buy

iPad 8th Generation

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
The 2020 Apple iPad is a budget-friendly option with Wi-Fi, a 10.2-inch screen, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. Its battery lasts up to 10 hours, and it supports first-generation Apple Pencils.
Why We Recommend
  • Long-lasting battery
  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • Low-cost
Today’s Best Deals
Save $34 (8%) on Amazon

iPad 8th Generation (Latest Model)

Image by Apple via Newegg
Specifications
This iPad has an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. It uses real-time machine learning to enhance gaming, 3D modeling, photo editing, and more. This model also comes with an 8MP back camera, support for Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard compatibility.
Why We Recommend
  • Long-lasting battery
  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • 8MP camera
Today’s Best Deals
32GB only $366 on New Egg

iPad Air 4th Generation

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
The 2020 Apple iPad Air is a lower-cost option that snaps quality pictures. Compared to previous versions, this iPad comes with wider Apple Pencil support, faster networking, and stronger audio. 
Why We Recommend
  • Wide stereo audio
  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  •  12MP back camera
Today’s Best Deals
Save $99 (11%) on Amazon

iPad Mini

Image by Apple via Amazon
Specifications
For a small gadget, the iPad mini 2019 is deceptively powerful. It comes with a 7.9-inch Retina display and support for first-generation Apple Pencils. The A12 Bionic chip assures it performs better than competing miniature tablets.
Why We Recommend
  • High-performance
  • Long-lasting battery
  • 8MP back camera
Today’s Best Deals
Save $30 (8%) on Amazon

