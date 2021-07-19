Best iPad Deals | July 2021

Finding the right iPad for the right price depends on your needs. IPads are used for everything from gaming to GPS navigation to reading and sharing photos and can even be used as a laptop replacement. For instance, the inexpensive iPad Mini offers extra portability, while the high-end iPad Pro excels for gaming. Do you need one just to read and check emails? Then a more affordable model is enough.

Whatever you require, we have a deal for you. Our list includes different models, their specs, sizes, and why we recommend them.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications This iPad Pro features Apple’s next-level performance hardware, the M1 chip. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display provides high quality-image with True Tone, ProMotion, and P3 wide color.

Image by Apple via Best Buy

Specifications The 2nd Generation iPad Pro is a more powerful version of the product thanks to its eight-core processor. The A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine is the key to this model’s high performance. It also comes with four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The 2020 Apple iPad is a budget-friendly option with Wi-Fi, a 10.2-inch screen, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. Its battery lasts up to 10 hours, and it supports first-generation Apple Pencils.

Image by Apple via Newegg

Specifications This iPad has an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. It uses real-time machine learning to enhance gaming, 3D modeling, photo editing, and more. This model also comes with an 8MP back camera, support for Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard compatibility.

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications The 2020 Apple iPad Air is a lower-cost option that snaps quality pictures. Compared to previous versions, this iPad comes with wider Apple Pencil support, faster networking, and stronger audio.

Image by Apple via Amazon