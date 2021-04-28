How to connect a PS4 controller to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

Although Bluetooth controller support seems like a relatively easy feature to implement, it took Apple a while to support external controllers like the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller. Luckily, connecting a PS4 controller to an Apple device is a straightforward process that only takes a few minutes.

It’s rare to find a mobile game with poor touchscreen controls these days, but it’s also difficult to beat the level of comfort a controller brings to the table. Connecting a PS4 controller to your Apple devices also allows you more freedom of movement while you get lost in your game of choice.

Here’s how you can connect your PS4 controller to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Navigate to the Settings on your Apple device and look for the Bluetooth setting.

Turn Bluetooth on and scroll down to see the list of available devices.

Get the PS4 controller you’re looking to sync with your Apple device.

Press and hold the Share and the PS button on your controller at the same time. Doing so will turn on your controller in sync mode, and it’ll start sending out a Bluetooth signal to nearby devices. The light on the back of your controller will begin flashing when sync mode is active. Scan for new nearby devices if your PS4 controller hasn’t shown up on the list yet.

Your PS4 controller will appear as “DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” under Other Devices. Tapping or selecting “DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” will complete the syncing process. You may also get a pop-up asking whether you’re sure you want to connect to the device.



If your controller’s backlight stops flickering, your PS4 controller is connected to your Apple device. You’ll be able to play all the titles with MFi controller support alongside Sony’s PS4 Remote Play app, which lets you stream your console to supported devices.

When you’d like to use your controller with your console again, you’ll need to activate sync mode by pressing and holding the Share and PS buttons. Make sure that your Apple device’s Bluetooth is turned off at this point to avoid connection issues. Following this process, your PS4 controller should pair to your console.

If your console isn’t pairing with your controller, you can manually sync the two by plugging your controller into the console with a Micro USB.