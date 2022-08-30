Asmongold plans on trying the fresh PvP server in WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King

"This isn't like a three year commitment, okay. I'm just going to play the game, man."

World of Warcraft Classic’s pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King goes live today, and with it a handful of fresh servers will be unlocked for players to get a unique experience unencumbered by all of the established ecosystems that existing servers have.

With two options, one PvP and one PvE, most players tend to gravitate toward the option that allows players to compete with one another directly. But sometimes, especially prominent streamers like Asmongold, have to worry about having their experience hindered by stream snipers.

On his secondary stream today, however, Asmon told viewers he intends on playing the fresh PvP server, and he’s not too concerned about any funny business that might go on.

“I’m just going to play it for a day or so probably,” he said. “This isn’t like a three year commitment, okay. I’m just going to play the game, man. That’s it. We just going to play the game.”

During his explanation, Asmon kept the more relaxed attitude fans expect to see from Twitch’s most high-profile MMO content creator while he’s on his secondary channel. Based on his explanation, Asmon is just looking to have a little bit of fun while there is hype around the pre-patch because there isn’t too much else for him to do prior to WotLK’s release.

In recent months, Asmongold has expressed that he will have an equally relaxed approach to WotLK when it launches on Sept. 26. Though he intends on partaking in all of the content that Wrath has to offer, Asmon said in July he isn’t “super hyped up” about it.

“We’re going to go back, do it again, and then do something else,” he said.