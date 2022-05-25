Apex Legends Mobile reportedly made nearly $5 million in its first week

Apex Legends Mobile has enjoyed an incredibly popular release. The free-to-play game officially launched last week, and apparently, players were as eager as ever to purchase some cosmetics and other in-game rewards since the new mobile title made nearly $5 million over the past seven days, according to a VGC report.

Spurred on by a premium battle pass and mobile-exclusive skins, the lucrative week for Apex Mobile is a resounding success. And while VGC notes that the $4.8 million figure doesn’t come close to Call of Duty Mobile’s first week, Apex Mobile did manage to out-earn PUBG Mobile’s first week of monetization eight times over. The estimated figures come from Sensor Tower, which tracks mobile data.

Apex Legends Mobile is estimated to have generated almost $5 million through player spending during its first week of availability, which is about a third of what Call of Duty Mobile brought in during its first seven days back in 2019https://t.co/KDMnmtOKVT pic.twitter.com/M33B7br1FQ — VGC (@VGC_News) May 25, 2022

While most of the purchases in Apex Mobile are purely cosmetic, there are a few other purchases that can be made in-game that actually affect gameplay. While it is much faster to unlock new legends to play in Apex Mobile than in the PC and console versions of the game, there are still characters that can be unlocked by purchasing them outright, such as the ever-popular Octane. Players can also gain access to mobile-first character Fade in quick fashion by spending 750 Syndicate Gold to unlock him immediately. Players can even get Fade quicker than normal by purchasing the paid battle pass, which skips the first 10 levels of the battle pass and gets players closer to level 25, when they would unlock Fade normally.

Apex Mobile’s opening week has been a resounding success, especially considering the mobile shooters that VGC compares it to. Both Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile have made well into the billions of dollars to date.

If Apex Mobile continues to earn money anywhere near the rate of its competitors, with new battle passes, seasons, map updates, and more planned for the game’s future, the title will most likely join this club as well.