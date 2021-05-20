Apex Legends Mobile closed beta is now live in the Philippines

After being available in India last month, players from one more country will now be able to enjoy the closed beta for Apex Legends Mobile. Earlier today, EA sent out closed beta invites to a select number of players in the Philippines.

The invites have only been sent to the players who had pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store. The closed beta is is currently not available for iOS users.

If you are in the Philippines and had pre-registered for the game, you should have received a notification regarding the game’s availability in your region. You can also go to the game’s page on the Google Play Store and check whether it's available for download. If not, then that means you weren’t included in the closed beta.

Related: How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile

Image via Electronic Arts

EA had confirmed last month that Apex Legends Mobile will be launching towards the end of 2021. Before that, the game will be available for testing to a select number of players in different regions of the world.

Apex Legends Mobile is not a simple port of its PC and console counterpart. Chad Grenier, the game director of Apex Legends, said that the mobile game is a “new version” that is “specially designed for touchscreens.” Being a separate game, it will not be cross-platform with PC and consoles.