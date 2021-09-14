Apex Legends Mobile beta is coming to Latin America on Sept. 21

Electronic Arts will be launching the next beta test for Apex Legends Mobile on Sept. 21, it confirmed in a tweet today. The beta will be coming to Mexico, Colombia, and Peru for limited players.

To get into the beta, you need to pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store. It seems the beta will only be released for Android devices.

🚨Actualización.🚨

¡El tiempo del pre-registro se extiende! Si no te has registrado, ¡aún tienes tiempo! ☝️



La nueva fecha para jugar antes que nadie la versión Beta de #ApexLegendsMobile se aplaza unos días y ahora será a partir del 21 de septiembre. — EA Latinoamérica (@EAlatam) September 13, 2021

The battle royale game will be launching toward the end of 2021. It will be a free and standalone game that is separate from its PC and console counterparts, so it won’t support cross-platform play. The mobile version is basically a toned-down version of Apex on console and PC.

This won’t be the first beta test for the game. Apex Legends Mobile was first released in April for select users in India. The game later dropped in the Philippines in May. The user data from both of these tests were deleted on their completion.

Last July, the game was released in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. EA had said that it will be testing the game in a series of tests around the world. The tests have now arrived in Latin America. An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, though.

On its release, Apex Legends Mobile will be taking on established battle royale titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire. The upcoming PUBG: New State will also take on the game. EA will be hoping to lure in players with Apex Legends’ fast-paced and different battle royale gameplay experience.