Apex Legends Global Series will still host online tournaments

Respawn Entertainment announced that they will still be hosting their online Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) tournaments on March 21-23 and April 4-6, following the postponement of the GLL Paris Premier Event due to the COVID-19 Outbreak. Last week, EA announced that it will be suspending all live events across their gaming library until further notice. Respawn is adjusting the rewards for online tournaments.

We'll be making additional changes to the ALGS due to COVID-19, including:



🔹Premier Event #1 is postponed

🔹In Online Tournament #2, players are now competing for points only

🔹Online Tournament #3 registration opens 10:00 AM PDT on March 24



More info: https://t.co/fKE7dtsSdW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2020

The Apex Legends Global Series was scheduled to feature ten online tournaments, four major championships, and eight premier events through 2020 and 2021. The premier events and major events have announced prize pools ranging from $100,000 USD all the way up to over $1,000,000 USD.

Online tournaments have no prize pool, however they were set to offer rewards which included travel costs and qualification to Premier events. Players will no longer be competing to qualify for the GLL Paris Premier Event through the online tournament, due to the aforementioned delays. Instead, the online tournaments will have players competing only for ALGS points, which are used to determine tournament seeding and open slots in Major tournaments.

Registration for the April 4-6 online tournament will open at 12 PM CT on Tuesday, May 24th and will close at 2 PM CT on Thursday, April 2. The PGL Bucharest Premier Event #2 is still scheduled to be held on May 30-31, depending on how the Coronavirus conditions improve between now and the end of May.

Obviously no one wants to see events cancelled, but protecting the safety and well being of players, event organizers, and the audience is essential. We will have to wait and see when, or if, they reschedule the cancelled events once the Coronavirus conditions improve.