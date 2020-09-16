Among Us surpasses 86 million mobile installs following huge surge in popularity

Among Us, a 2018 party game, has surpassed 86 million downloads after a massive surge in popularity recently, according to a new report by Sensor Tower.

The game has been downloaded an impressive 41.9 million times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 14. It was downloaded 18.4 million times in August, a 661-percent increase from July’s 2.4 million downloads.

Image via Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower says that the 45-day period in August and September has accounted for 70 percent of the game’s lifetime downloads.

Among Us took off over the summer thanks in large part to the attention it gained across streamers, YouTubers, and influencers. Twitch powerhouses like xQc, Lirik, DrLupo, and Sodapoppin helped breathe new life into the title over two years after its initial release.

Related: How Among Us has become one of the most successful and important games of 2020

While the majority of Among Us content is from the PC version, it is also available for free on mobile, where it’s at the top of Apple’s App Store. But there’s an option to remove ads on the mobile version, too, and that has generated a ton of revenue for the game’s developer, InnerSloth.

“When it comes to revenue from player spending, Among Us has generated $3.2 million to date from in-game purchases led by the Mini Crewmate bundle and the ability to remove all advertising,” Sensor Tower said. “The U.S. rank number one for revenue, with players spending $1.6 million, or more than 49 percent of total revenue. Brazil ranks No. 2 with $335,000, or 10.3 percent of total revenue, while South Korea ranks No. 3 with $330,000, or 10.2 percent.”

InnerSloth has confirmed that a sequel to Among Us is now in the works, but it’s in early development.