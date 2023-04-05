All working Dead by Daylight Codes for April 2023: Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms

Progressing in Dead by Daylight requires time and effort. There are ways to speed up the process, using Dead by Daylight redeem codes to unlock Bloodpoints and charms is one of them.

Behavior Interactive regularly adds redeemable codes to Dead by Dayight which award players to score free Bloodpoints and charms. They can be used to unlock nodes and perk slots. Redeem codes can also feature cosmetic rewards. Though the rewards will often be small, they can add up in the long run since there will always be new codes.

All working Dead by Daylight codes (April 5)

HRVFANCLUB : Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic (New)

: Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic NOTATRAP : Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic (New)

: Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic METMYMAKER : Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic (New)

: Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic HONORARYCUSTODIAN : Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic (New)

: Unlock Meet Your Maker Cosmetic CAWCAW: Unlock the Feathers of Pride charm

Unlock the Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE2022: Unlock a free Pride Charm

Unlock a free Pride Charm Nice: Redeem for 69 Bloodpoints

WARRIORPUPPERS: Redeem for a Warrior Puppers Charm

Expired Dead by Daylight codes

LUCKY : Unlock Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer

: Unlock Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer RABBIT: Unlock Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon

Unlock Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon LUNAR : Unlock a Trapper Weapon, Pants for David King, and a Top for Nea Karlsson

: Unlock a Trapper Weapon, Pants for David King, and a Top for Nea Karlsson LUCKYBP2023 : Unlock 168,888 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 168,888 Bloodpoints WINNERWINNER: Redeem for a PUBG Charm

Redeem for a PUBG Charm MAKEMECRYO : Unlock the Oni and The Plague Frosty Eyes

: Unlock the Oni and The Plague Frosty Eyes COLDSTARE : Unlock the Deathslinger, Blight, and Twins Frosty Eyes

: Unlock the Deathslinger, Blight, and Twins Frosty Eyes ICEYYOU : Unlock the Artist and Trickster Frosty Eyes

: Unlock the Artist and Trickster Frosty Eyes ONEMILLIONSOULS : Unlock the Twitter Charm

: Unlock the Twitter Charm PRIDE: Redeem for a Pride Charm

Redeem for a Pride Charm VOID : Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints RIFT : Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints UNSTABLE : Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints ENERGY : Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints

: Unlock 25,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI300K: Redeem for 300,000 Bloodpoints

Redeem for 300,000 Bloodpoints BUBBLES: Redeem to unlock the Killer of The Sea Charm

Redeem to unlock the Killer of The Sea Charm FINN: Redeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints

Redeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints SHARKY: Redeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints

Redeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints TOOTHFACE: Rdeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints

CAKEWALK: Redeem for 100,000 Blood Points