All items unlocked through gameplay in Riot Games titles will remain after Game Pass subscription ends

During this morning’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Conference, Riot Games revealed that many of their titles will be joining Game Pass on both PC and mobile devices. Players in various games will earn rewards that are otherwise difficult to obtain simply for playing the titles through Game Pass.

Joe Hixson, director of corporate communications at Riot Games, revealed that all content earned in these accounts with Game Pass, such as skins, will remain after the subscription ends, while the bonus content through Game Pass will be removed from players’ accounts. This makes the $10-per-month subscription for Game Pass incredibly valuable for players of these games, as these unlocks often require months of grinding to obtain.

You’ll still be able to unlock Champions/Little Legends/Cards/Agents in the normal ways while playing with an account linked to Game Pass. Everything earned from gameplay will then stay unlocked… — Joe Hixson (@JoeHixson) June 12, 2022

League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift players with Game Pass will have all champions unlocked for them at the start, while VALORANT players will get all agents unlocked. Teamfight Tactics players will receive select Little Legends for free, and Legends of Runeterra players will get the Foundations set at no cost.

Hixson also detailed that ending a Game Pass subscription with one of these games will result in losing access to the bonus experience gain each game gets with Game Pass. This experience boost will allow players to gain access to champions quicker, complete agent contracts at a more frequent rate, and more. Getting access to this partnership will require players to link their Riot Games account and Game Pass, much like what is currently done for Prime Gaming rewards.

Further information regarding the collaboration between Game Pass and Riot Games is expected to be revealed closer to its launch this winter.

Correction at 7:15pm CT on June 12: This article incorrectly stated that all unlocked content with Game Pass will remain after a subscription ends; all content unlocked with gameplay will remain after a subscription ends, not automatically-unlocked content.