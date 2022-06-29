All Spartan Showdown challenges, rewards, and store items in Fall Guys

Spartans, prepare yourselves for your greatest challenge yet: the Spartan Showdown event in Fall Guys. The event begins on June 30 and runs until July 5, giving players the opportunity to acquire a collection of Halo-themed cosmetics.

The main draw of the event is the Spartan Showdown playlist/show, which will feature both race and survival rounds, plus plenty of Blast Ball. Players will also need to be on the lookout for collectible lost helmets located around various round levels.

Spartan Showdown challenges in Fall Guys

The Spartan Showdown playlist comes with a collection of challenges that will reward 100 XP per completed challenge. Half of the challenges involve normal competition in various rounds, while the other challenges require you to collect lost helmets across five different levels.

Here’s the reported full list of challenges, each rewarding 100 XP.

Play Spartan Showdown

Qualify from Any Round in Spartan Showdown

Throw Blast Balls in Spartan Showdown

Get knocked down by Blast Balls in Spartan Showdown

Reach the Final Round in Spartan Showdown

Collect the Lost Helmet in Dizzy Heights in Spartan Showdown

Collect the Lost Helmet in Tip Toe in Spartan Showdown

Collect the Lost Helmet in Gate Crash in Spartan Showdown

Collect the Lost Helmet in Big Shots in Spartan Showdown

Collect the Lost Helmet in Thin Ice in Spartan Showdown

Spartan Showdown rewards in Fall Guys

Players who reach XP milestones by completing Spartan Showdown challenges will unlock the following rewards:

“Spartan at Heart” nickname (100 XP)

200 Kudos (200 XP)

“SPARTAN” nameplate (500 XP)

“AI Construct” pattern (700 XP)

“Purrfect Helmet” upper costume (1,000 XP)

Spartan Showdown store items in Fall Guys

In addition to the items available through the Spartan Showdown challenges, Fall Guys players can acquire additional cosmetics via the store with Show-Bucks:

“Grunt Panic” emote (400 Show-Bucks)

Brute Chieftain costume (800 Show-Bucks)

Master Chief costume (1,200 Show-Bucks)

Grunt costume (800 Show-Bucks)

Additionally, you can purchase all four of these items via a Spartan Bundle that costs 2,400 Show-Bucks. Purchasing the bundle would save you 800 Show-Bucks compared to buying each item individually.