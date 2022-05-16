All legends in Apex Legends Mobile

While Apex Legends Mobile is separate from the regular Apex Legends experience, that doesn’t mean fans will have to get used to an entirely new roster of legends. All but one of the playable characters at launch come from the PC and console version of the game, which may come as a relief to players who were wondering if they’d need to learn a whole new suite of abilities to stay alive in this iteration of the Apex Games.

The one exception to the roster of existing legends is Fade, the franchise’s new mobile-exclusive legend. Fade is the first of these “mobile-first” legends who will shake up the Apex Legends Mobile experience thanks to his kit, which is designed specifically for mobile. There are no plans to bring Fade to PC and console versions of Apex, according to the development team, so the only way to try him out is by hopping onto your favorite mobile device.

Here are all the legends in Apex Legends Mobile.

Bloodhound

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound, a recon legend, specializes in tracking enemies and finding their locations with their Eye of the Allfather tactical and Tracker passive. Their ultimate ability, Beast of the Hunt, grants them cooldown reductions and movement speed while highlighting enemies in their sight.

Lifeline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Mobile’s only support legend can heal allies with her D.O.C. Heal Drone tactical, shield them while they revive with her Combat Revive passive, and call down a care package full of high-tier defensive equipment for everyone to use with her Care Package ultimate. D.O.C. can revive enemies on its own, leaving her free to move and defend her teammates.

Bangalore

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Offensive legend Bangalore will feel familiar to fans who have played other competitive FPS titles before. Her Double Time passive allows her to move faster when being shot at, and her Smoke Launcher tactical obscures vision in an area, allowing her to make a quick getaway. Her ultimate, Rolling Thunder, calls down an artillery strike that damages and slows enemies caught in its blast.

Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage is all about tricking enemies. His Now You See Me passive turns him invisible while using respawn beacons, reviving allies, and when he’s knocked down. His tactical sends out a decoy that can confuse enemies. In the same vein, Life of the Party, his ultimate, sends out a large number of decoys and briefly turns Mirage invisible, enabling him to make a getaway when things get rough.

Octane

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

As you might expect, Octane is all about speed. His Stim tactical gives him a temporary movement speed buff at the cost of a small chunk of his health, which his Swift Mend passive helps restore over time. His Jump Pad ultimate creates a bouncy jump pad that allies and enemies alike can use to be boosted in the air.

Gibraltar

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar is one of Apex Legends Mobile’s two defensive legends. Gun Shield, his passive, creates a shield that blocks some incoming gunfire while he aims down sights. His Dome of Protection tactical creates a large semi-circular shield that protects anyone inside. Defensive Bombardment, his ultimate, calls down an airstrike that continually bombards an area with artillery for several seconds. Gibraltar also has the Fortified passive, which decreases incoming damage by 15 percent and prevents him from being slowed by bullets.

Pathfinder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder is a highly mobile recon legend who can find the location of the next ring by scanning survey beacons with his Insider Knowledge passive. His tactical, Grapple, sends out a grappling hook that connects to the first surface it touches and pulls Pathfinder toward it. His Zipline Gun ultimate allows him to create ziplines, moving his allies to and from areas very quickly.

Wraith

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wrath specializes in mobility and information. Her Voices from the Void passive tells her when she’s being aimed at or if there are traps nearby. Into the Void, her tactical, allows her to channel briefly before entering the void, moving quickly and avoiding all damage while doing so. Dimensional Rift, her ultimate, creates a double-ended portal that enemies and allies can travel through, avoiding damage and moving quickly while they do so.

Caustic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Caustic is all about area denial. His tactical, Nox Gas Trap, sees him throwing out gas traps that obscure vision and damage enemies when triggered. He can see through the gas thanks to Nox Vision, his passive. His ultimate, Nox Gas Grenade, allows him to throw out a grenade that spews out the same damaging gas from his traps.

Fade

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fade is Apex Legends Mobile’s new legend. His passive, Slipstream, grants him a movement speed buff after sliding. But unlike other passives, it has a short cooldown. His tactical, Flash Back, sends him a few seconds back in time after a short delay, returning him to a previous position, reloading his weapons, and preventing him from taking damage during its activation. His ultimate, Phase Chamber, sees him toss a projectile that opens into a Phase Cage, sending all legends within to the void. Legends in the void are highlighted on Fade’s screen and move more slowly.