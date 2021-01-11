Alienware renews deal to be LEC’s main partner

The company will also present the match of the week.

Alienware will once again be the main partner of the League of Legends European Championship in 2021, Riot Games announced today.

This renewal marks the third year that the PC brand has been a sponsor of the LEC, dating back to 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a part of the deal, Alienware will continue to provide computers and displays for LEC matches and broadcasts.

Along with getting Alienware gear, the LEC broadcast team will also have a branded “Alienware Aurora Battlestation that will allow them to “showcase mechanical segments” in ways that they previously couldn’t.

Additionally, Alienware will be the presenting sponsor for the league’s match of the week (MOTW) segment. Fans in Germany will have access to exclusive content related to the MOTW, too.

“We are delighted to see that for the third year of our partnership, Alienware is more and more taking advantage of the cultural diversity inherent to Europe,” said Alban Dechelotte, Riot’s head of sponsorships and new business EU esports. “The additional Match Of The Week content brought to German LEC fans is a token of the brand’s commitment to elevate LEC local fandoms, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our relationship.”

Today’s announcement comes less than two weeks before the start of the 2021 LEC Spring Split. The season opens on Friday, Jan. 22 with G2 Esports taking on MAD Lions. The day is slated to have five other matches and the weekend will have 15 games in total.

Action for the LEC can be watched on the league’s official Twitch channel.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.