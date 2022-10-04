Lachlan, Robert Whittaker among 40 celebrities teaming up with lucky Fortnite players in Alienware Arena Series

It'll be a battle Down Under like no other!

There’s nothing better than dominating a Fortnite lobby with two mates—that is, of course, unless the trio includes yourself and two celebrities, and the rest of the lobby is filled with other celebrities.

But while that sounds like a pipe dream, Alienware and Livewire are giving Fortnite players from Australia and New Zealand the chance to turn it into a reality at the Alienware Arena Series on Oct. 27.

Between now and Oct. 7, players from either country can register here to enter a draw for a chance to win a place on one of 20 teams in the event. The winners will be contacted on Oct. 10.

The teams will duke it out on No Build Mode. In addition to bragging rights, the winners will also receive prizes, including Alienware AW920H Gaming Headsets, and more.

Image via Epic Games

Which streamers and celebrities will be at the Alienware Arena Series?

Some of Australia’s best-known steamers and personalities, including Team PWR members Lachlan and ChanzesTTV, Twitch star Develique, and more, will be in attendance.

Celebrities with a passion for gaming, including UFC’s Robert Whittaker, AFL’s Mitch Robinson, NRL’s Andrew Fifita, musicians Day1, and YNG Martyr, and comedian Jordan Raskopoulos will be there too.

The full list so far includes:

Trio 1: Lachlan, Tyson Pedro, and a player

Trio 2: Alex Glenn, Berticuss, and a player

Trio 3: Crayator, Mitch Robinson, and a player

Trio 4: Day1, Fasffy, and a player

Trio 5: Chanzes, Robert Whittaker, and a player

Trio 6: Andrew Fifita, Natarsha, and a player

Trio 7: Aaron Woods, Mau, and a player

Trio 8: Jynx, Yng Martyr, and a player

Trio 9: Kyle Feldt, McCreamy, and a player

Trio 10: Creed tha Kid, GeekGG, and a player

Trio 11: Aliythia, Jordan Raskopoulos, and a player

Trio 12: Billy Davis, Cate, and a player

Trio 13: Develique, Eltk, and a player

Trio 14: Daine, MoonlitCharlie, and a player

Trio 15: TBA

Trio 16: TBA, Oliver Cronin, and a player

Trio 17: TBA

Trio 18: TBA, Conor Idun, and a player

Trio 19: TBA, John Culibao, and a player

Trio 20: TBA

Image via Alienware and Livewire

Alienware and Livewire are thrilled to be able to make the event possible, and they’re encouraging all passionate Fortnite players to enter the draw for a chance to compete, regardless of skill.

“There’s no doubt that gamers love playing Fortnite, and Alienware is excited to bring enthusiasts together along with streamers and other personalities for a great night of entertainment,” said Adam Lee, Alienware General Manager ANZ.

“Playing in Fortnite tournaments is always a thrill, but the chance to do it alongside some of Australia’s best streamers and other personalities is next level,” added Indy Khabra and Brad Manuel, the co-founders of Livewire.

As above, the Alienware Arena Series kicks off on Oct. 21 at 7pm AEDT. The tournament will also be streamed on Alienware’s Twitch channel, which can be found here.