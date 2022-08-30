Riot to implement 4-hour maintenance period for North America’s League and Teamfight Tactics servers at start of September

If you’re a late-night and early-morning League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics enjoyer, a mandatory gameplay break is in store for you later this week.

Riot Games has notified all North American League and Teamfight Tactics players that between the hours of 2am CT to 6am CT on Thursday, Sept. 1, the servers will be down for maintenance. This maintenance period is being enforced while the developers “continue [their] global migration efforts to the cloud.”

📢[LoL/TFT] Due to Riot's commitment to improve the reliability of our games, the NA region will be unavailable from 12:00 AM PDT to 4:00 AM PDT on 08/31/22 for maintenance while we continue our global migration efforts to the cloud. We thank you for your understanding. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) August 30, 2022

Over the course of the year, Riot has made efforts to create a more reliable environment for players by improving its servers, but it will need some time to implement these changes moving forward. This also isn’t the first time that the team has scheduled extended maintenance time for its player base recently.

Two weeks ago, Riot announced that the NA servers would be going down for maintenance for a whopping 12 hours, although it did not specify why. This huge downtown is quite rare for League since maintenance usually only lasts for a few hours along with only ranked servers being disabled for the time being.

It’s unknown whether this period is related to the 12-hour maintenance that players had to wait out, but at least it won’t last half a day. League‘s upcoming Patch 12.17 is also scheduled to release next week on Thursday, Sept. 8, which means that the devs will need to solidify its servers before the new changes to the game go live.