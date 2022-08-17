NA League servers to be hit with 12-hour ‘extended maintenance’ tomorrow

Cancel your plans, gamers. League of Legends servers will be going down in North America tomorrow for 12 whole hours, Riot Games has informed players via Twitter.

Server maintenance will begin at 3am CT on Aug. 18, while lasting a full 12 hours before wrapping up at 3pm CT. During that time frame, all League of Legends queues, as well as Teamfight Tactics, will be unavailable to play.

📢 [LoL/TFT-NA] We will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region. LoL and TFT will be unavailable from 08/18/2022 1:00 AM PST until 08/18/2022 1:00 PM PST as we work to improve the experience. We thank you for your patience and understanding. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) August 17, 2022

Extended downtime of this nature is rare for League since the game is almost always available to play. Traditionally, Riot’s server maintenance on the game only lasts a few hours at most, and in many cases, only certain aspects of the game, such as ranked queues, are disabled at a time to ensure players maintain access to the game while Riot works on whatever issues are plaguing it.

Riot has not specified exactly why North American League servers will go down for 12 hours tomorrow, only that the developer will be “[working] to improve the experience” for players in both queues.

It is unclear at this time whether the League client itself will be unavailable to use during the server maintenance or if just League and TFT queues will be unavailable.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for comment regarding the specificity of tomorrow’s extended downtime.

This story is developing. Dot Esports will update this article accordingly as more news is revealed.