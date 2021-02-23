100 Thieves streamer Tommey banned from Twitch

Longtime competitive Call of Duty player and current 100 Thieves Warzone content creator Thomas “Tommey” Trewren has been banned from Twitch.

Tommey has been banned for 14 days for "releasing non-sensitive personal information on VOD,” the streamer told Dexerto.

Previously, Tommey was in the CoD League with the Dallas Empire as a substitute. He had over a decade of competitive experience prior to signing with 100 Thieves.

Tommey has won a good chunk of change competing in Warzone events. He took home $20,000 from the Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash and $12,000 from the London Royal Ravens Cold War Colosseum in November.

Well, this sucks? — Tommey (@Tommey) February 23, 2021

The future for Tommey as a content creator may still be bright, but Warzone is uncertain. The title is still plagued by hackers and several overpowered weapons have made their way into the meta.

This has prompted massive streamers like Vikkstar to quit the game, then return after "open lines of communication" were established between them and Activision.

Warzone is nearing one year of age and its problems don't appear to be disappearing any time soon. A developer with the resources of Activision should be on top of these issues presently, but the fight against hackers is admittedly not solved easily.

With its top streamers getting banned or leaving the game, Warzone appears to be in a precarious state.