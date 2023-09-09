How to fix the NBA 2K24 Face Scan Not Working error

The Face Scan feature breathes life into fans’ NBA 2K24 players. When you first start your journey in MyCareer, you’ll have the option to pick one of the stock faces or scan your own for a customized experience.

NBA 2K24 provides players with a phone app to do the scanning, and the 2K Network handles the rest, uploading players’ in-real-life faces to the game after they perform a Face Scan on the MyNBA 2K Companion app.

Generally, this process works like a charm, but players can run into errors on rare occasions, causing the Face Scan Not Working error.

How can you fix the Face Scan Not Working error in NBA 2K24?

When the Face Scan feature in NBA 2K24 stops working, you should first check the game’s server status. If the servers are down, NBA 2K24 won’t be able to upload your face into the game.

Here’s everything you can do to fix the Face Scan Not Working error in NBA 2K24.

Check the server status of NBA 2K24. Delete the MyNBA 2K Companion app and reinstall its latest version through Google Play or Apple App Store. Move as slowly as possible while scanning your face, as making sudden movements can mess up the scan and cause errors. Try scanning your face from a different angle. Start the scanning process in a different light, and ensure that your room is well-lit.

When I encountered errors while trying to scan my face into NBA 2K24, it was because I was moving too fast during the scanning procedure. Though the app was telling me that everything was fine, I could only complete the scanning process once I started moving considerably slowly.

When your face is finally in the game, you can focus on getting all badges in NBA 2K24 to power up your character and also take a few pages from your idols’ books by completing retired players’ jump shot requirements to use them yourself.

About the author