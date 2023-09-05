How big is NBA 2K24? NBA 2K24 download size for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Video games becoming bigger and more graphically impressive comes with ever-growing requirements to play them. While that’s a natural part of being a AAA gamer that the community has grown to accept, there’s the odd game release that makes everyone release a collective huh? NBA 2K24 is one of those game releases.

The newest installment in 2K’s basketball simulation series is set to add to a week of AAA game launches with questionable optimization. Starfield, arguably the most anticipated release of 2023, is having performance issues of its own, with many players struggling to hit playable FPS. NBA 2K24 doesn’t have such problems yet, but one of its requirements does immediately stand out upon close inspection: its gargantuan download size.

NBA 2K24 download size on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Popular leaker 2KIntel dropped the bomb on X (formerly known as Twitter) that NBA 2K24 will have a download size of 161 GB on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This somehow manages to comfortably beat the already jaw-dropping size of NBA 2K23, which came in at 152 GB on Xbox Series X|S and 142 GB on PlayStation 5.

That last bit of detail may give PS5 players some hope that their version of 2K24 will be slightly smaller in size despite 2KIntel stating that all current-gen console versions of the game will have that monolithic 162 GB tag on them.

NBA 2K24 download size on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

The same source claims that NBA 2K24’s download size for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be 108 GB. The legitimacy of this information can be partly confirmed via 2K24’s minimum PC requirements displayed on Steam, which state that you’ll need 110 GB of disk space.

The PS4 and Xbox One figures are much more interesting. The PS4 version of NBA 2K23 was less than 50 GB upon launch, so that number jumping over 100 percent for NBA 2K24 will likely catch many old-gen gamers by surprise. The Xbox One download size would also see an increase in that scenario, though not nearly as noticeable as that on its rival console.

All the smoke around NBA 2K24’s download size will be cleared once the game launches on Sept. 8. By the looks of things, you might want to clear up some space before then if you want to play on day one of release.

