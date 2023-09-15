In NBA 2K24, Shooting Badges remain at the forefront of the equation for scoring from range.

Especially early on in the lifespan of the game, where numerous MyCAREER players have been quick to dub NBA 2K24 the “hardest shooting” entry in the series, it seems the ability to consistently drain shots from deep is being valued a lot more than it has been in recent years.

As such, aside from making sure that your controller settings, attributes, and jumpshot animations are all in check, it’s imperative to know which of the new and revamped Shooting Badges are the best this year.

The five best Shooting Badges in NBA 2K24

While there has been plenty of controversy surrounding NBA 2K24’s new badge progression system so far, perhaps one silver lining that can be drawn is that when it’s working properly, it does show you exactly which of the perks you’re using the most from game to game.

In theory, this then allows you to see which Shooting Badges are actually needed for your play style. Of course, however, being that every sports game’s gameplay will never be quite perfect, there are still going to be some outliers that do tip the balance of the meta.

1) Limitless Range

Likely the badge that’s had people talking about it the most so far in all of NBA 2K24, Limitless Range does seem to have great value this year. Just as in past years, the Limitless Range Badge extends the range from which players can shoot threes without getting that “Bad Shot Selection” junk.

Where all the commotion has been coming from in this game, however, has been the fact that when you have the Shooting Takeover activated, you can quite literally shoot from beyond half-court and make it with ease. Nonetheless, having that tried-and-true ability to shoot from the hash and stretch out opposing defenses makes Limitless Range a great Shooting Badge to have.

Gold limitless range in nba 2k24 . Behind half court pic.twitter.com/qxsl8i6HyB — Albano 🇦🇱 (@_oFAB) September 9, 2023

2) Open Looks

A new Shooting Badge making its debut this year, Open Looks seems to be a no-brainer boon for any outside threat. As noted specifically by NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang as an addition that looks to “encourage sudden opportunities,” the Open Looks Badge improves a player’s ability to make wide-open jumpers.

Being that the shooting etiquette in NBA 2K history all along has been around players being patient until they find extremely small windows to strike, Open Looks seems to be a badge that activates quite often for all shooters in NBA 2K24.

3) Green Machine

Since all of the online modes in NBA 2K24 MyCAREER are still using Green-or-Miss shot timing, the Green Machine Badge is a massive ceiling-raiser for streaky shooters once again. Giving an additional shot boost when players consecutively achieve green releases on jumpers, Green Machine makes it so that once you catch fire, it’s going to be hard for you to miss unless you’re heavily contested.

4) Catch & Shoot

Another longtime staple of the series, the Catch & Shoot Badge should be any shooter’s friend in NBA 2K24. Giving players a significant jumpshot boost for a short time after receiving a pass, Catch & Shoot is a simple yet effective Shooting Badge to rely on.

5) Agent 3

Returning as an elite option from last year’s game, Agent 3 just might be the best Shooting Badge for 3-pointers in NBA 2K24. While its description says that it only improves players’ ability to make pull-up shots from three-point range, Agent 3 still seems to activate on any type of three, from dribble pull-ups and hop-backs to stop-and-pops.

