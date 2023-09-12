Playmakers make basketball a more fun game to watch.

The viewing experience soars with every flashy play, and they also allow you to dominate your opponents in NBA 2K24. While your stats will play an essential role in your gameplay, so will the Badges as their additional bonuses can take your player to the next level.

Given how competitive NBA 2K24’s MyPlayer mode can be, you’ll want to deck out your character with all the bonuses you can get your hands on. Though I didn’t create my player as a playmaker, I quickly became one since the role doubled my enjoyment. Choosing the best Playmaking Badges in NBA 2K24 also allowed me to keep up with the competition, but Badges alone won’t take you to the next level and a certain level of training will go a long way, especially during a yearly title switch.

Five best Playmaking Badges in NBA 2K24

Choosing the best Playmaking Badges in NBA 2K24 will depend on your playstyle, but it’s also difficult to ignore some of the clear winners. Not all Badges were created equally and each iteration of the franchise shakes up the Badge meta to bring a certain level of variety to the game.

1) Unpluckable

I’m guilty of getting the ball poked out of my hands during clutch moments. The Unpluckable Badge makes it more challenging for defenders to poke the ball away when they attempt a steal in NBA 2K24.

While this badge won’t make you untouchable, it’ll grant you more room for errors.

2) Dimer

When the time comes, you’ll want your shooters to be cold-blooded and make those buckets. As much as they will be responsible for their shots, the way they receive a pass will also play a crucial role.

The Dimer Badge is essentially a boost for shooters. In a half-court setting, passes by Dimers to open shooters increase the latter’s success rate, allowing them to have an easier time swishing wide-open opportunities.

Related All badges in NBA 2K24 and their effects explained

3) Handles for Days

There will be moments when you won’t want to pass the ball at all. If you can recognize the times when you’ll need to take more responsibility with the ball, then you’ll need all the energy you can have.

The Handles for Days Badge reduces the energy players lose while performing back-to-back dribble maneuvers. If you’re playing long matches and interacting heavily with defenders, this Badge can be enough to give you that one final push.

4) Ankle Breaker

Showing off and outclassing your opponents are some of the most fun parts of NBA 2K24. The Ankle Breaker Badge allows you to channel your inner Allen Iverson as it causes defenders to be more prone to stumbling or falling if they pivot in the wrong direction when you perform step-backs or other similar maneuvers.

5) Hyperdrive

In certain scenarios, you won’t have time to stall the game and think about your next move. You’ll want to attack down the court with full speed. That’s where Hyperdrive kicks in.

This Badge increases a player’s speed to perform moving dribbling maneuvers as they attack down the court, making them an even bigger threat for defenders who are trying to keep up.

Once you settle on your Playmaking build, it’ll be time to find the best jump shots for each player. Combining your Playmaking skills with a refined jump shot will make a player an all-around threat. If you have an easier time on the court, you’ll be able to collect all the NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements that will showcase your experience and dedication to the franchise.

About the author