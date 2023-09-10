All NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

If you’re not a self-motivating person, you’ll still get plenty of extrinsic motivation from NBA 2K24’s trophies and achievements. There are dozens of shiny accomplishments to be completed across the various game modes.

In case you’re unfamiliar with how game trophies and accomplishments work, they are awarded by your platform outside of the game for completing challenges inside of the game. Once you complete one of them, your platform will notify you that you’ve unlocked a trophy or achievement. You don’t need to do anything special to get a one as they are automatically awarded upon completing their described challenge.

There are two separate sets of NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements, one for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and another for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The reason for this separation is that the current generation of consoles gets the full modern NBA 2K24 experience, unlike its predecessors and PC, which all receive a cut-down last-gen version of the game. This is reflected in the achievements, which wildly differ from one set of platforms to the other.

For what it’s worth, the old-gen consoles and PC can brag about a higher number of NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements, 50 to 45 (51 to 46 on PlayStation). If you like getting trophies, which you presumably do since you’re here, the old-gen version may not be too bad after all. The lists overlap for 13 accomplishments, 11 of which are achievable in MyTEAM. The other two can be completed via the special Mamba Moments mode.

Looking at the different trophies reveals a curious tendency. While old-gen achievements have at least a couple bones to throw to fans of modes like MyGM and MyLEAGUE, current-gen isn’t so gracious and has zero trophies in stock for these modes. If you’re among the niche group primarily playing NBA 2K24 for these game modes, you may be better off with the “old” version, at least as far as the achievements go.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

All NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Ultimate Collector – Earn every trophy in NBA 2K24 (PS4 only)

Go ahead and jump – Create a jumpshot in MyCAREER

Green Light – Make one green release shot in a MyCAREER NBA game

Timing is everything – Make 10 green release shots in a MyCAREER NBA game

Not too shabby – Score 10 points in a MyCAREER NBA game

Clutch – Score 30 points in a MyCAREER NBA game

Best friends forever – Get three assists in a MyCAREER NBA game

Five finger discount – Get three steals in a MyCAREER NBA game

Block party – Get five blocks in a MyCAREER NBA game

Board man gets paid – Get five defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER NBA game

Tre’ Bomber – Make five three-pointers in a MyCAREER NBA game

Double trouble – Record a double-double in a MyCAREER NBA game

All rise – Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER NBA game

Follow me on… – Get 1 million fans in MyCAREER

Make a wish – Pick up the daily prize

Social distancer – Equip a vehicle in MyCAREER

Everybody makes the first jump – Complete the Virtual Rivals tutorial

Theater Hopping – Get three steals while defeating the Three PG13s Virtual Rivals team

Anything you can do – Assist or finish five alley-oops while defeating the 2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers Virtual Rivals team

A taste of their own medicine – Commit five fouls while defeating the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons Virtual Rivals team

They’re on to you – Complete Janitor’s Virtual Rivals questline

Common dominator – Complete Merry Misfit’s Virtual Rivals questline

NBA historian – Complete Tomas’ Virtual Rivals questline

Yelling at clouds – Complete Roger Roger’s Virtual Rivals questline

Must go faster! – Complete Siegbert’s Virtual Rivals questline

Virtual Rivals completionist – Defeat every Virtual Rivals team

Tour of the NBA – Complete all divisional Virtual Rivals questlines

Repping humans over AI – Score every point for your team while winning a Virtual Rivals match

Omnipotent – Play a game in MyGM

Bartering up – Make a trade in MyGM

Mini Mamba – Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments

Full Mamba – Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments

In it to win it – Go to the playoffs in MyLEAGUE

MyCHAMPION! – Win a championship in MyLEAGUE

Enhanced – Add or improve a badge and apply a Shoe Card to the same Graded Player in MyTEAM

New with tags – In MyTeam, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to any Player Card

Jigsaw – Complete a Shattered Prize in MyTeam

Got’em – In MyTEAM, create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Show Lab

Direct to you – Buy a Card from the Player Market in MyTEAM

Super Shiny – Play a MyTEAM game where your complete 13-man lineup is all Holo Cards

Collector – Complete any Collection in MyTEAM

Second opinion – Regrade an already graded MyTEAM card a second time

True gamer – Earn a prize from every mini game in MyTeam

Thunderstruck – Beat a team in Domination by 73 points in MyTEAM

Cap space – Win a game in Salary Cap mode in MyTEAM

You’re a star – Win an NBA TODAY game

On my way – Win a PLAY NOW ONLINE game

All-Star – Win an NBA All-Star game

Superstar – Win a QUICK PLAY game

She’s got game – Win a PLAY WNBA game

Scoreboard queens – Score 90 points as a team in a WNBA Season game

Screenshot by Dot Esports

All NBA 2K24 trophies and achievements on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Kit and kaboodle – Win every trophy in NBA 2K24 (PS5 only)

Sunset Park – Defeat all eight boss characters at Sunset Park

The Point – Defeat all eight boss characters at The Point

The Yard – Win the streetball tournament at The Yard

The Historian – Get three stars on all four family flashback games

Flash of brilliance – Activate a GOAT Skill for the first time

Full potential – Unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all four categories

In the conversation – Reach Tier 5 on the GOAT list

Movin’ on up – Reach Tier 4 on the GOAT list

Sweet 16 – Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT list

The Elite 8 – Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT list

The Big 3 – Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT list

The G.O.A.T. – Reach the No. 1 overall spot on the GOAT list

Mr. Good Year – Set a single-season record for points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, or three-pointers made

Record breaker – Set a career record for points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, or three-pointers made

Billy The Kid – Win Rookie of the Year, MVP, Finals MVP, and the Championship in the same season

MVP of MVPs – Win seven MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Seven rings to rule them all – Win seven NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan

It’s all about the W – Win a WNBA game in The W

Watch me work – Win a game in The W Online

She got game – Reach progression tier 10 in The W

Bet on woman – Reach tier 10 in all pillars in The W

Green zone – Make five perfect release shots in a single game

It’s easy being green – Make 10 perfect release shots in a single game

Winning – Win a game

Make a point – Win a game by more than 10 points

Make a statement – Win a game by more than 20 points

Turning point – Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter

The rest is just academic – Take a 10-point lead into halftime

Keep your distance – Make 10 three-pointers in a single game

Net gain – Record 10 fewer turnovers than your opponent

Dirty work – Get more rebounds, assists, and blocks than your opponent

Spreading the love – Finish a game with all five starters scoring 10+ points

Mini Mamba – Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments

Full Mamba – Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments

Enhanced – Add or improve a badge and apply a Shoe Card to the same Graded Player in MyTEAM

New with tags – In MyTeam, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to any Player Card

Jigsaw – Complete a Shattered Prize in MyTeam

Got’em – In MyTEAM, create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Show Lab

Direct to you – Buy a Card from the Player Market in MyTEAM

Super Shiny – Play a MyTEAM game where your complete 13-man lineup is all Holo Cards

Collector – Complete any Collection in MyTEAM

Second opinion – Regrade an already graded MyTEAM card a second time

True gamer – Earn a prize from every minigame in MyTeam

Thunderstruck – Beat a team in Domination by 73 points in MyTEAM

Cap space – Win a game in Salary Cap mode in MyTEAM

If you are a completionist, it’s safe to say that you’ll have your time properly accommodated by all these trophies and accomplishments. Some of them could take weeks and even months to crack, but you can always help your cause by improving your jumpshot in MyCAREER, or lowering the difficulty settings, as long as you’re not morally obligated against such travesties, of course.

About the author