All Virtual Currency (VC) prices in NBA 2K24

Virtual Currency is NBA 2K24’s bread and butter. It’s what you earn for playing and what you use to upgrade your MyPLAYER’s attributes in MyCAREER, as well as MyTEAM’s transaction method for cards, packs, and boxes. However, if you wish to take a shortcut, you could always buy VC from the NBA 2K24 store.

Building your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM up to the highest level could be a long and demanding journey, so NBA 2K24 gives its players the option to make the journey easier by acquiring instant VC in exchange for real money. Depending on how much you’re willing to pay, you could easily spend double the game’s price, but hey—whatever makes you happy.

How much does VC cost in NBA 2K24?

There are seven tiers of VC package in NBA 2K24, ranging in price from $2 to $150.

5,000 VC – $1.99

15,000 VC – $4.99

35,000 VC – $9.99

75,000 VC – $19.99

200,000 VC – $49.99

450,000 VC – $99.99

700,000 VC – $149.99

These prices do not change per current currency conversion rates, so you’ll have to pay the same amount in Euros if you are in Europe, as shown below.

How to buy VC in NBA 2K24

2K have streamlined the process as much as possible. The only prerequisite is to have enough cash deposited in your wallet on your respective gaming platform. You’re a couple clicks away from VC from then on.

In the MyCAREER menu, go to Options/Quit, then select Get VC. Choose the VC offer you wish to purchase and confirm the transaction.

In the MyTEAM menu, go to Collect, then select Get VC. Choose the VC offer you wish to purchase and confirm the transaction.

Does VC carry over from NBA 2K23 to NBA 2K24?

VC does not carry over from NBA 2K23 to NBA 2K24. Virtual Currency transitioning from one game to another has never been 2K’s policy and it’s more than likely your VC won’t carry over from this year’s game to NBA 2K25 either. Our advice is to make sure you only purchase as much VC as you intend to use in NBA 2K24.

