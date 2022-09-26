All badges in NBA 2K23 and what they mean

Badges are a core part of the gameplay experience in NBA 2K23. Considering all players strive to increase their player stats and take that next step in the MyPlayer or MyCareer game modes, they’ll need the stat boosts that badges provide.

Badges in NBA 2K23 come in different categories, each providing a different bonus. Your badge choice will depend on your playstyle and finding the best badge for your habits can require a few tries since there are quite a few choices.

Defense and rebounding badges in NBA 2K23

Anchor — Improves blocking and contesting shots in the painted area.

— Increases a player’s ability to hustle down 50/50 balls. It also allows players to play hard-nosed defense without getting tired. Worm — Increases a rebounder’s ability to find the best rebound position.

Finishing

Image via 2K Games

Aerial Wizard — Increases a player’s ability to complete alley-oops and putbacks.

— Boosts a player’s ability to avoid contact while attacking the rim. Unstrippable — Reduces a player’s chances of getting stripped while attacking the basket.

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker — Increases a player’s chances of dropping or freezing a player while performing dribble moves.

— Decreases a player’s chances of getting stripped by a defender. Vice Grip — Increases the ball security after a player secures a rebound, catch, or pick the ball up.

Shooting

Image via 2K Games